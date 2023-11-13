In a world where international travel often requires visas and proper documentation, it might come as a surprise that even within India, there are places where legitimate permission is essential for exploration. There are places where a different kind of authorisation is imperative – the Inner Line Permit (ILP). These permits are essential to visit regions near India’s international boundaries, serving the dual purpose of regulating movement in sensitive areas and safeguarding the diverse cultures that call these places home. In this article, we’ll explore some of these intriguing tourist destinations where even the citizens of India require permission to visit.

Here is the list of the tourist destinations in India that need permission to visit.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern Indian state blessed with stunning landscapes, cultural richness, and a border shared with Myanmar, Bhutan, and China, requires all non-locals to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) due to its sensitive location. Travellers can secure these permits for protected areas through the resident commissioner, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Shillong. With a cost of INR 100 per person, these permits provide access for up to 30 days and can also be conveniently obtained online. This remote and picturesque state offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural diversity, making it a captivating destination in the northeast.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, a hidden gem in India’s tourist landscape, is an archipelago celebrated for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and delectable cuisine. However, to explore this paradise, travellers need to obtain a police clearance certificate and a special permit. This requirement is in place to regulate the number of visitors to this Indian Union Territory. To secure the permit, travellers must acquire a clearance certificate from a local police station, along with their identification documents, and submit it to the station house officer in Lakshadweep. Alternatively, the permit can be obtained online with ease, allowing tourists to experience this thousand-island haven for up to five months.

Also read: 6 coldest places in India to visit this winter for a chilly vacation

Mizoram

Mizoram, a gem with its picturesque landscapes and diverse indigenous communities, is a must-visit destination. It shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, making it a unique destination. To visit Mizoram, travellers should be aware that an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is mandatory. You can secure an ILP from the government’s liaison officer in various cities such as Silchar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, and New Delhi. Travellers arriving by air can obtain a special pass from the security officer at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl. These permits come in two types, temporary for 15 days and regular for six months, allowing you to explore this culturally diverse and stunning region.

Nagaland

Nagaland, the northeastern jewel of India, boasts lush landscapes and rich cultural diversity, home to approximately 16 unique tribes. However, its proximity to the international border with Myanmar makes it a sensitive area for travellers. To explore Nagaland, an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a requisite. This permit can be obtained from various Deputy Commissioner offices in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Kohima, Dimapur, Shillong, and Mokokchung. Alternatively, travellers can secure these permits online, granting them access to the splendid vistas and distinct cultures of this captivating state.

Sikkim

To explore the pristine and remote areas of Sikkim, including the breathtaking heights of the Himalayas, travellers must secure permits. These permits are necessary for visiting places like NathuLa Pass, Tsomgo-Baba Mandir, Dzongri Trek, Singalila Trek, Yumesamdong, Gurudongmar Lake, Yumthang, Zero Point, and Thangu-Chopta Valley. Issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, these permits can be obtained at Bagdogra Airport and Rangpo checkpost. To simplify the process, travellers can also enlist the assistance of tour operators or travel agents. Sikkim’s allure extends beyond its protected areas, with its captivating landscapes, vibrant culture, and serene monasteries.

Let us know which one of these tourist destinations in India you are obtaining permission to visit first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.