Picture a serene evening bathed in the soft hues of a setting sun, where time slows down, and the world takes a tranquil pause. You’re nestled in a cosy nook, cradling a steaming cup of your favourite tea, its aromatic tendrils dancing in the air. The gentle breeze, kissed by the whispers of nature, caresses your skin, carrying with it the soothing scent of blooming flowers. As you take a sip, the tea’s warmth spreads through you, harmonizing with the cool, refreshing air. The world feels still, a symphony of relaxation and beauty, inviting you to savour this moment of pure, unadulterated bliss. Mesmerised by these thoughts? Explore these scenic tourist destinations in North East India at least once to experience this.

Here are 6 tourist destinations in North East India to enjoy the peace you deserve

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is well-known for its beautiful surroundings, waterfalls, and historical and religious significance. The town offers something for everyone, whether you wish to savour the beauty of nature or discover the rich history of the northeast. The charming hill town is particularly well-known for the several Buddhist monasteries it is home to, which attract huge numbers of tourists all year round. You’ll be overwhelmed by the variety of sightseeing options in Tawang, which vary from the mesmerising Gudpi mountains to the ethereal Tawang Valley and Madhuri Lake. Without trekking the magnificent Gorichen Peak, which offers incredible views of the town, one must visit this location. The best time to visit this stunning hill station is still from March to September.

Kaziranga, Assam

The greatest number of Indian rhinoceroses in the world is in Kaziranga Park’s woodland area. Hoolock Gibbon, Tiger, Leopard, Indian Elephant, Sloth Bear, Wild Water Buffalo, Swamp Deer, and others can also be observed in Kaziranga’s elephant grass, marshlands, and deep tropical moist broadleaf forests. Government officials designated Kaziranga as a Tiger Reserve in the year 2006 due to an annual growth in the tiger population. Additionally, a considerable variety of migratory bird species from Central Asia can be found here.

Majuli Island, Assam

Majuli is the largest river island in the world near the Brahmaputra River which is known for its unique blend of culture, natural beauty, and its peaceful surroundings. Get to witness the Sattriya dances and religious rituals performed by monks in Assam. Bamboo-cooked delicacies and fish curries cannot be neglected if you’re a foodie. Go on boat rides and explore the stunning sunsets, river banks, and scenic beauty. Traverse the island by walking or on a bicycle to experience the beauty of the island.

Shillong, Meghalaya

The state of Meghalaya’s capital city, a beautiful fusion of old charm and new essence, is home to a multitude of attractions like falls, parks, peaks, sceneries, and museums that will keep tourists’ heads bobbing about in a happy dance. Shillong is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, so much so that you won’t remember to close the camera’s shutters. The god’s honest crop is prepared to take a place among your journey journal’s likes. Shillong is at its best between September and May since the temperature is still lovely then.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Great food, moody scenery, and gorgeous Buddhist temples like Rumtek and Enchey may all be found in Gangtok. Additionally, it has excellent possibilities for sightseeing, including Tsomgo Lake and the Nathu La Pass. The distinctive sense of style of the North East is also seen in Gangtok. The locals are renowned for having an impeccable sense of style and dressing in the most unassuming of ways. Additionally, Gangtok has a strong folk and independent live music vibe. Finally, since people form a place, Gangtok’s helpful and courteous residents serve as authentic examples of the Buddhist lifestyle’s tenets. The months of late September to mid-December and from March to May are the ideal times to visit Gangtok.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, a former summer capital of India under the British Raj, is covered in dense sal and oak forests, with ducks and teals making waves in the water and rare breeds of orchids spreading colours on moist soil. A beautiful woman, the taker of the seeds with a yellow scarf on her head and a tea bag on her shoulders, and a vast expanse of Tea estates are all present in Darjeeling, a former summer capital of India under the British Raj. The city also boasts stunning colonial architecture, including mansions and churches, an influence of various cultures in the majestic craft, and cuisine.

Let us know which one of these tourist destinations in North East India you are visiting first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.