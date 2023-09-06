As September approaches, join us as we unveil a new palette of unique travel destinations in India, each offering its charm and allure. From the vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai to the misty tea gardens of Darjeeling, September in India promises a wealth of distinctive experiences. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore these exceptional destinations that come to life with the arrival of this enchanting month.

Here is a list of unique travel destinations in India that offer something out of the box.

Rann Of Kutch, Gujarat

Rann of Kutch is a must-visit place if you’re planning your trip to Gujarat. Visit Gujarat for its cultural heritage, stargazing, and for its exceptional cuisine. Kutch is famous for its embroidery, tie and dye, leatherwork, pottery, bell metal craft, and the famous Rogan painting by the only surviving expert family. You cannot miss trying Dhokla, Theplas, and a variety of delectable sweets. Far from the hustle and bustle of the city, find peace and tranquillity in this serene place.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Mawlynnong is a village located near East Khasi Hills, renowned for its cleanliness. The village received acclaim for its strong community commitment to cleanliness and sustainability. If cleanliness is a priority for you, then this is a place you should consider visiting. Mawlynnong is surrounded by lush green landscapes and dense forests. It is the ideal place for nature enthusiasts who can fully enjoy it through trekking and nature walks.

Majuli Island, Assam

Majuli is the largest river island in the world near the Brahmaputra River which is known for its unique blend of culture, natural beauty, and its peaceful surroundings. Get to witness the Sattriya dances and religious rituals performed by monks in Assam. Bamboo-cooked delicacies and fish curries cannot be neglected if you’re a foodie. Go on boat rides and explore the stunning sunsets, river banks, and scenic beauty. Traverse the island by walking or on a bicycle to experience the beauty of the island.

Auroville, Tamil Nadu

Auroville is a one-of-a-kind destination that is ideal for spiritually rich people. Sri Aurobindo and Mirra Alfassa had a vision to create Auroville, a place where people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities could live together in harmony and work towards human unity. It is a universal town with the principles of human unity, sustainable living and spiritual growth. If you’re visiting Auroville, do not leave Matrimandhir, an iconic golden structure which serves as a place for meditation.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji, also known as Sohra, is known for its exceptionally high rainfall and is hence known as the wettest place on earth. Cherrapunji’s stunning landscapes and unique climate make it a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, offering opportunities for trekking, exploring caves and living root bridges and experiencing the rich culture of Meghalaya. You must surely try Kwai, Jadoh, Cherrapunji chicken, some of the best dishes of Cherrapunji. And do not miss the rice-based desserts of Meghalaya.

Nubra Valley, Ladakh

Nubra Valley is incredibly scenic. You’ll find dunes, rocky terrain, and green oases created by the river. Diskit, Hunder, Panamik, and Khardung La Pass are a few of the unique spots you should stop by while visiting Nubra. Animal lovers will have a great time exploring the wildlife in Nubra Valley as it is home to a variety of wildlife, including wild yaks, ibex, snow leopards, and various bird species. Try some of the authentic Ladakh dishes like Thukpa, Skyu, Thenthuk, and Butter Tea.

Let us know which one of these unique travel destinations in India excites you the most.