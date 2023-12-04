The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry regions. Cyclone Michaung has intensified over Southwest Bay of Bengal and moved Northwestwards towards Visakhapatnam with a speed of 14kmph at 2:30hrs on 4 December 2023. Chennai, Puducherry, Nellore and Machilipatnam districts are on red alert. Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle and Srikakulam districts are on yellow alert.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to further intensify and reach West central Bay of Bengal, adjoining North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is expected to cross South Andhra Pradesh, moving further Northwards with a speed of 90-100kmph on 5 December 2023. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to subside on 6 December 2023 with a reduced wind speed of 20-30kmph. North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall on 4 December and isolated heavy rainfall on 5 December.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on 4 and 5 December, with isolated rainfall on 6 December. Visakhapatnam Cyclone warning center has also issued warning for fishermen to not venture into the seas. The sea conditions are said to be very rough from 4 December morning to 6 December. Cyclone Michaung is expected to cause some damage over coastal districts of South Andhra Pradesh. Damage to agricultural crops, kutcha roads, power and communication lines are predicted.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS has instructed all the schools to be shut on 4 December on account of Cyclone Michaung. He further sated that the holiday will be compensated on a later day.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.