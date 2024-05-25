It was a cloudy sky in Visakhapatnam since the morning on 25 May, giving some relief to the city residents who were experiencing hot and humid conditions besides frequent disruptions in power supply. The change in weather was due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to continue for the next few days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression that formed in the central Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclone, and several parts, which include Vijayawada, Gannavaram, Vuyyuru, Kalyanadurgam, Vuravakonda, Rayadurgam, Guntakallu, Thadipatri, Dharmavaram, Madakasira, Panyam and Banganapalle in Andhra Pradesh, experienced rain on 25 May under its influence.

Rain is likely on 26 May also in areas like Alluri, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Chittoor, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Annamayya, Tirupati, Sri Satya Sai and YSR districts under the influence of cyclone.

However, according to IMD, there will not be much impact on Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclone.

Enjoying the cloudy sky in Visakhapatnam, it can be noted that meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Andhra Pradesh in the first week of June.

