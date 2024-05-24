A depression formed in the Bay of Bengal was expected to manifest in the form of a cyclone that would impact West Bengal, North and South coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Bangladesh. However, despite the weather alert, Andhra Pradesh is expected to cruise through the cyclone safely. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest update, the low pressure has moved from the West-Central and South Bay of Bengal to the Northeast region, and will escalate into a cyclonic storm in the east-central Bay of Bengal by 25 May 2024. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclonic storm is then likely to move northwards and reach Bangladesh and the coasts of West Bengal by 26 May. The Remal cyclone, thus, that was previously expected to hit Andhra Pradesh as well is now expected to only affect Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

However, an APSDMA release dated 23rd May stated that under the influence of the cyclone, scattered rainfall will be observed across Andhra Pradesh over the next few days.

On 24 May, light to moderate rainfall is to be expected in Parvathipuram, Kakinada, Konaseema, and Sri Satya Sai districts. Light drizzles are expected to occur in other parts of Andhra Pradesh.

On 25 May, Visakhapatnam, Chittor, and Tirupathi districts among others are expected to witness moderate to heavy rains. Furthermore, the APSDMA report also lists several districts that are expected to receive very light to light rainfall until 27 May.

Although the Remal cyclone is unlikely to hit Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea until 24 May amid this weather alert. They are also advised to stay out of Central Bay of Bengal until 26 May, and North Bay of Bengal from 25 to 27 May, as the cyclone is expected to hit those regions on the mentioned dates.

