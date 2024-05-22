Even as the southwest monsoon is set to touch Andhra Pradesh in the first week of June, people in Vizag have been reeling under humid weather conditions for the past couple of days. High humidity levels in the air make people sweaty and sticky. With the high humidity levels in the weather causing an unpleasant experience, people in the city await monsoon showers to breathe easy from suffocation.

Meanwhile, a cyclone threat looms over the region and several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, are likely to experience rain under its influence for the next few days. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclone on Thursday. Under the influence of it, areas like Parvatipuram Manyam, ASR district, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Guntur and Nellore are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunders in the next three days beginning from Thursday.

In a statement, the APSDMA has cautioned the people, particularly the farm labour, not to take shelter under trees during rain. As of today, Vizag experiences hot and humid weather until the rains, which are likely to begin soon.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.