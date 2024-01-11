The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has undertaken several tourism development projects to enhance the city, including the construction of a floating bridge at Tenneti Park Beach in Vizag. According to reports, the model of this bridge is similar to the one at Chavakkad Beach in Thrissur, Kerala. The VMRDA has chosen Sri Sai Moksha Shipping and Logistics company via the tender process and has asked them to complete the pre-project works by Sankranthi, which falls on 15 January.

The bridge will be 100 meters long and three meters wide and will be designed in such a way that over 100 people can walk on it at the same time. About 85% of the bridge is said to be floating on the sea waters, with the viewpoint at the end of the bridge. The floating bridge in Vizag promises to offer a unique experience to visitors and offer some mesmerizing views of the Bay of Bengal. The entry fee for this bridge is likely to be around 100 to 150, making the attraction affordable and accessible to a large group of people.

This floating bridge at Tenneti Park is going to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. Kerala’s first floating bridge was inaugurated in 2022, at Beypore Beach in Calicut. The bridge offers an exciting and thrilling experience to the visitors, as it rises and falls with the sea waves. Karnataka’s first floating bridge at Malpe Beach was inaugurated in 2022, which offers some stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

Considering the popularity and success of these floating bridges in Kerala and Karnataka, the upcoming floating bridge at Tenneti Park in Vizag is expected to be a huge hit. Visitors eagerly anticipate the completion of this project. The VMRDA has also announced other tourism development projects like the glass skywalk bridge in Kailasagiri, sky cycling, and ziplining facilities.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.