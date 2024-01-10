Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, is set to unveil a breathtaking marvel that promises to elevate the city’s charm – the Glass Skywalk bridge on Kailashgiri. This unique structure will be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh and is said to be a magnetic focal point for locals and tourists alike. Here are the main reasons why you should eagerly anticipate the inauguration of this spectacular Glass Skywalk Bridge.

For being the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh

Being the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, the Glass Skywalk Bridge on Kailashgiri is set to make history. Situated on the iconic hilltop that holds a special place in the hearts of Vizagites, this skywalk offers an unparalleled panoramic view of the city, making it a significant addition to Visakhapatnam’s tourism.

Thrill-Seeker’s Bucket List

For the thrill enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam, the Glass Skywalk will undoubtedly top their list. Walking on a glass bridge, above the city, it’s an experience that promises a rush of adrenaline like never before. Imagine treading on a glass floor which gives a feeling as if one is walking on air.

A Perfect Family Getaway

It’s been a long time since families in Vizag got something new to try with their kids. The Glass Skywalk offers just that – a unique blend of excitement and family bonding. Capture moments of both adrenaline-fueled thrills and pure, unadulterated fun, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

For Picturesque Backdrops With Oceanic Views

In the era of social media, the Glass Skywalk post-perfect moments. With the grandeur of the panoramic city view, fluffy clouds dotting the sky, and accompanying sunrises and sunsets, your photos, and videos will undoubtedly garner appreciation and likes from your online family. Certainly a worthwhile location for the budding videographers, and photographers, out there.

Get ready for a groundbreaking experience, as we eagerly await the unveiling of the Glass Skywalk bridge near Kailashgiri in Visakhapatnam. Please mark your calendars and be part of this transformative moment that promises to redefine your perspective on our beautiful city.

