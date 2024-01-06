In the last few years, Visakhapatnam has witnessed significant developments in tourism attractions. The renovation of Kailasagiri and Tenneti parks has been undertaken, and new attractions like the Sea Harrier Museum have been opened. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is playing a vital role in the city’s development, focusing on projects that attract tourists. According to reports, Officials have prepared proposals for the construction of a glass skywalk bridge over Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam to attract tourists and enhance the park’s beauty. VMRDA and other authorities aim to complete the construction of the project in six months.

Additionally, tenders have been invited for setting up an amusement and fun zone, specifically for children, in Vaisakhi Water Park on 3.48 acres under the PPP system at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crores. Furthermore, the construction of a floating bridge was initiated at Tenneti Park Beach. The tender process for other attractions like zipline and sky cycling facilities at Kailasagiri has already been undertaken. It is expected that these will be established within two months, providing a new experience for residents and tourists.

Additionally, tenders for a few other tourism attractions, such as the construction of nature cottages, a revolving restaurant, and a beach-view cafe at Kailasagiri, have been put forward. Officials expect to complete these projects in a year and a half. Other plans on Kailasagiri hills include setting up a dashing car race track, a 12D theatre, and a flash tower on the hill.

It may be recalled that two days ago, the foundation stone for the construction of the science museum was laid at Kailasagiri. These upcoming and exciting tourism projects in Vizag are sure to enhance the city’s beauty and attract more tourists. The glass skywalk bridge at Kailasagiri, along with ziplining and sky cycling attractions, and new cafes, are expected to excite the residents of Visakhapatnam.

