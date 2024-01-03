On 2 January 2024, the foundation stone for the Advanced Science and Technology Museum, at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam, was laid by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, Gudivada Amarnath. The primary objective behind the museum’s establishment is to empower students and youth with exposure to emerging technologies. It is envisioned to feature a 3D art gallery, a silicon museum, and exhibits related to solar space technology; offering a unique blend of art and science.

According to reports, The Advanced Science and Technology Museum in Visakhapatnam is slated to be a state-of-the-art facility, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.69 crore from Central funds and an additional Rs 93.80 lacs from the Science City of Andhra Pradesh. Minister Amarnath revealed that the museum, which is expected to be completed within a year, will be a major tourist attraction.

The Minister expressed his confidence that the museum would become a focal point for tourists visiting Visakhapatnam from various states. He emphasized the comprehensive approach taken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the holistic development of the region. Additionally, the project aligns with the state government’s commitment to provide educational and recreational opportunities that foster technological curiosity. Furthermore, Minister Amarnath shared insights into other tourism related developmental projects in Visakhapatnam. An ocean deck project near MGM Park is underway. Additionally, six beaches along the coast have already undergone beautification efforts to make them more appealing to visitors.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures, including MLC Varudhu Kalyani, CEO of Science City of Andhra Pradesh, Konda Jayarami Reddy, Visakhapatnam District Collector, A Mallikarjuna IAS, VMRDA Joint Commissioner, V Ravindra, and VMRDA Secretary, D Kirti.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.