In light of safety considerations, the Indian Railways has announced significant changes to the train schedule of several express vehicles running between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul. Namely, these trains will be short-terminated at Dantewara till 1 April 2024. The trains that are to be affected by these changes are specified below:

List of short-terminated trains

The Train No. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express will be short-terminated at Dantewara instead of Kirandul until 30 March. This means that passengers who have booked their journey to Kirandul on these dates will now have to disembark at Dantewara.

In a similar vein, the Train No. 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express will commence its journey from Dantewara instead of Kirandul. This short termination is in effect from today, 23 March to 31 March. Passengers boarding this train during these dates should plan their travel from Dantewara.

The Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul will also be terminated at Dantewara instead of Kirandul, until 31 March. Passengers traveling to Kirandul on this train during these dates will now have to plan their journey till Dantewara.

Lastly, the Train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam will start from Dantewara instead of Kirandul. This short termination is in effect from today, 23 March to 1 April. Passengers planning to board this train from Kirandul during these dates should now plan to board from Dantewara.

The Indian Railways requests all passengers to note these train schedule changes between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul, and plan their travel accordingly. The safety of passengers is of utmost importance, and these changes have been made keeping this priority in mind. Passengers are advised to check the latest train schedules before planning their journey.

For any further queries or assistance, passengers can reach out to the Indian Railways customer service. Let’s ensure a safe and pleasant journey for all.

