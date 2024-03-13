To accommodate the increased number of passengers during the Holi 2024 festival rush, the East Coast Railway (ECOR) has announced two special Holi Express trains – one running from Visakhapatnam to Patna, and the other going from Visakhapatnam to Nizamuddin. These trains are designed to ensure a comfortable journey for those travelling during this festive season. Here are the key details to know:

Train No 08517/08518 Visakhapatnam-Patna-Visakhapatnam Festival Special Express

Train No 08517 Visakhapatnam-Patna Express will depart from Vizag on 20 and 27 March 2024 (Wednesdays). The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 9:25 am on both Wednesdays, and reach Patna at 9:35 am on the Thursdays.

The returning Train No 08518 Patna-Visakhapatnam Express will run on 21 and 28 March (Thursdays). The train is set to leave Patna at 1:00 pm on Thursday, and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm on Friday.

The train will be composed of 19 coaches: 2 Luggage/Generator/Brake Van coaches, 2 Second Class coaches, 13 AC3 (Air-Conditioned 3-Tier) Sleeping-Cars, and 2 AC2 (Air-Conditioned 2-Tier) Sleeping-Cars.

Key Stoppages: Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hili, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Barh, Baktiyarpur.

Train No 08571/08572 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Weekly Holi Special Express

Train No 08571 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Express will depart from Vizag on 23 and 30 March 2024 (Saturdays). The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:20 am on Saturday, and reach H Nizamuddin at 5:40 PM on Sunday.

The returning Train No 08572 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express will run on 24 and 31 March (Sundays). The train is set to leave Nizamuddin at 11:35 pm on Sunday, and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The train is also composed of 19 coaches, including 2 Luggage/Generator/Brake Van coaches, 2 Second Class coaches, 13 AC3 (Air-Conditioned 3-Tier) Sleeping-Cars, and 2 AC2 (Air-Conditioned 2-Tier) Sleeping-Cars.

Key Stopovers: Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Anuppur, New Katni Jn, Lalitpur Jn, Birangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cant, Mathura Jn, Palwal.

Passengers travelling to Patna and Nizamuddin from Visakhapatnam, or vice versa, are advised to avail the special express trains during the 2024 Holi rush for their own benefit. Simultaneously, special trains from Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh are also running this month.

