Two special superfast trains will run between Kanyakumari and Dibrugarh to cater to the high demand of passengers,. They will travel on a biweekly basis from 16 February to 10 April 2024. These trains will undertake a 3-day journey and pass through 24 stations, including Visakhapatnam. These superfast trains, numbered 06103/06104 and 06105/06106 (Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari), will run for eight trips each in both directions. Here are the details of their journeys:

Train No. 06103/06104 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Superfast Special Express

Special Train No. 06103 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Superfast Special Express will depart from Kanyakumari at 17:25 hours on 1 March, 15 March, and 29 March (alternate Fridays). The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 23:45 hours, and depart at 00:05 hours. It is then scheduled to arrive at Dibrugarh on the respective Mondays at 20:50 hours.

The returning Train No. 06104 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Superfast Special Express will depart from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on 21 February, 6 March, 20 March and 3 April (alternate Wednesdays). It will arrive at Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 15:30 hours and leave at 15:50 hours. According to schedule, it will reach Kanyakumari on Saturdays at 21:55 hours.

The train will be composed of these coaches – 3 AC-03, 3 AC Economy-12, Sleeper Class-02, General Second Class-02, Second Class cum luggage/Disabled Coaches-1, Generator Motor Car-1(LHB Coaches).

Train No. 06105/06106 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Superfast Special Express

Special Train No. 06105 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Superfast Special Express will leave from Kanyakumari at 17:25 hours on 23 February, 8 March, 22 March, and 5 April (alternate Fridays). It will stop at Visakhapatnam next day at 23:45 hours and depart at 00:05 hours. It is scheduled to arrive at Dibrugarh on the respective Mondays at 20:50 hours.

Train No. 06106 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Superfast Special Express will make the return journey. It will depart from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on 28 February, 13 March, 27 March and 10 April (alternate Wednesdays). The train will then reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of the journey. It will arrive at 15:30 hours and depart at 15:50 hours. According to the schedule, it will reach Kanyakumari on Saturdays at 21:55 hours.

The train will be composed of these coaches – 2 AC-01, 3 AC-01, Sleeper Class-03, General Second Class-16, Second Class cum luggage/Disabled Coaches-2(ICF Coaches).

Stoppages

Thiruvatapuram, Kottayam, Erode, Salem, Katpadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhardrak, Khargpur, Malda Town, New Jalpaigudi, Guwahati.

These special train services are a great opportunity for passengers to avoid the rush and travel across the country in a fast and comfortable manner. If you’re planning to travel along this route in the coming days, do make use of these special services!

