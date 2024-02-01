In order to provide a comfortable journey to the traveling passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the Visakhapatnam weekly special train services. The details of the weekly special trains extended are as follows

VISAKHAPATNAM-SECUNDERABAD-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (08579/08580)

The train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from 7 February 2024 to 27 March 2024 which will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs. In the return direction, train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from 08 February 2024 to 28 March 2024 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.

The train will have Stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

VISAKHAPATNAM-TIRUPATI-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL (08583/08584)

The train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from 5 February 2024 to 25 March 2024 which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs. In return direction train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from 06 February 2024 to 26 March 2024 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

The train has Stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

VISAKHAPATNAM-SMV BENGALURU-VISAKHAPATNAM SPECIAL ( 08543/08544)

The train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bangalore weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15:55hrs from 04 February 2024 to 31 March 2024 which will reach SMV Bangalore on the next day at 12:30hrs. In return direction train No. 08544, SMV Bangalore -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave SMV Bangalore at 15.50hrs on Mondays from 05 February 2024 to 01 April 2024 which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 13.30hrs.

The train has Stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bangalore.

BHUBANESWAR-TIRUPATI- BHUBANESWAR SUPER FAST SPECIAL (02809/02810)

The train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from 03 February 2024 to 30 March 2024 which will reach Duvvada will reach 19.35hrs and departure at 19.37hrs which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs. In the return direction, the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays from 04 February 2024 to 31 March 2024 which will reach Duvvada the next day at 09.30hrs and departure at 09.32hrs and will reach Bhubaneswar at 17.25hrs.

Stoppages: KhurdaRoad, Balugan, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

The railway department urges the public to make note of these extended weekly special train services and utilize them.

