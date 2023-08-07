District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS has announced plans for the coastal development in Visakhapatnam, revealing intentions to expand 15 new beaches in addition to the existing 17. Notably, eight of these upcoming seaside attractions will be within the Bheemunipatnam constituency. The Collector, alongside tourism officials and hotel management representatives, shared this vision during a beach committee meeting here in the city.

The 15 proposed beaches include Panduvula Pancha Beach, Annavaram Beach, Pedangamayyapalem Beach, Bheemili GVMC Beach, Chalam Beach, Chepala Uppada Beach, Ramadri Rock Beach, and Thimmapuram Beach within the Bheemunipatnam constituency. The East Constituency will include Madhurawada Beach, IT Beach, Yendada Beach, Seethakonda Beach, and Lawsons Bay Beach. Similarly, the Gajuwaka constituency will host the Yarada 2 Beach and Yarada 1 Beach.

Former Tourism Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao underlined the necessity of community collaboration for the successful development of these new beaches in Visakhapatnam. Alongside mobile toilets and drinking water, he suggested establishing shelters along the coastline. Rao also urged the establishment of Tourism Information Centres and the exploration of Spiritual Tourism and Adventure Tourism avenues in the district.

During discussions, Mallikarjuna stressed providing visitor-friendly amenities, including recreational activities, boating, and water sports at these beaches. Ensuring comprehensive development, the administration is actively securing permissions from the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA).

