After nearly three years of remaining closed, the Aqua Sports Complex on the RK Beach road, managed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is set to reopen its doors. Known as the municipal swimming pool, the complex has undergone extensive renovations since it was shut down before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure initially occurred just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the renovation plans were further delayed due to the pandemic’s restrictions and other challenges. Over the past year, the facelifting works gained momentum, especially in recent months, with the addition of more workers. Renovations included upgrades to the entrance arch, flooring, tiling, pipelines, machinery, diving board, lighting, and painting.

Also read: Runway resurfacing to affect night flights from Visakhapatnam airport

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS oversaw the renovation progress, and decorative lights have been installed at the entrance. Varma, alongside officials from the Visakhapatnam civic body’s Engineering Department, inspected the ongoing work at the Aqua Sports Complex on the RK Beach road recently. He mentioned that they are currently working on underwater lighting, flooring refinements, and polishing. With expectations to complete the work in the next two to three days, the grand reopening of the complex is scheduled for this week.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.