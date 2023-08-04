In a move to carry out the resurfacing works of the runway at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, the authorities decided to cancel the night flights to and from the city between 15 November 2023 and March 2024. This decision received a mixed response from airline operators, who expressed concerns that this would affect the business of approximately 12 flights.

According to the authorities, flights running between 9 pm and 8 am would be cancelled to facilitate the runway resurfacing. This is a process of rebuilding or renewing the runways and covering any damages due to wear and tear with time. Resurfacing is usually carried out every ten years. It is already known that a part of the Visakhapatnam airport is controlled by the Indian Navy and the civilian section by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Also read: SpiceJet to run daily flight between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad

Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Raja Reddy expressed that a request has been made with the AAI to reconsider the timings as 10:30 pm to 7 am for passenger convenience. A response is awaited as the matter is to be taken to the notice of the Indian Navy. Airline operators, who have already been notified about the runway resurfacing, are expected to reschedule their night flights from the Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.