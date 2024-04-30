The Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency is all set to witness a multi-cornered contest in the general elections to be held on 13 May 2024. As many as 33 candidates are in the fray with none withdrawing papers – for which the last date was 29 April. According to District Collector of Vizag, A Mallikharjuna, a total of 39 candidates filed papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency, and nominations of 6 candidates have been rejected during the scrutiny.

Of the 33 candidates, 4 belonged to the main political parties, while 14 were from the registered parties. The 15 remaining ones are independent candidates.

Prominent names among the candidates in the race include Sri Bharat, of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Botcha Jhansi, of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), KA Paul, of Praja Shanthi Party, and P Satyanarayana Reddy, popularly known as Satya Reddy.

Though 33 candidates are in the fray for the prestigious constituency, the main fight will be between Sri Bharat and Botcha Jhansi.

Sri Bharat, the grandson of the founder of GITAM University, M V V S Murthy – who was very close to the family of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) – had lost the election from the same constituency in 2019. He was defeated by M V V Satyanarayana by a narrow margin.

Firm on winning the battle this time, Sri Bharat has been vigorously campaigning in the constituency, braving the hot sun. Working in tandem with the MLA candidates of all the seven segments that come under the Lok Sabha constituency, the young TDP leader seems to be ahead in the campaign.

His wife, Tejaswani, who is the daughter of actor Balakrishna, is also contributing by taking an active part in the electioneering. Balakrishna, too, may campaign for his son-in-law in the coming days.

Giving a tough fight to Sri Bharat, the YSRCP candidate, Botcha Jhansi, who has vast experience in politics, hopes to win the seat with the belief that those who enjoyed the fruits of the welfare schemes will support her.

Jhansi, the wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, belongs to the Kapu community, while Sri Bharat is from the Kamma community.

The recent roadshow of the YSRCP chief, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, in the city doubled the hopes of the party cadre in the key constituency of Visakhapatnam.

The Congress, which hopes to regain its past glory, has fielded film producer Satya Reddy from the constituency. Meanwhile, the Founder-President of the Praja Shanti party, KA Paul – claiming himself the saviour of the steel plant in the wake of the High Court stay on the sale or lease of the VSP assets – also threw his hat in the ring.

With only 13 days left for the D-Day, the fight in the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency is all set for a photo finish.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.