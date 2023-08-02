Bringing good news to those who frequently travel between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, SpiceJet has launched a non-stop daily flight service between the two cities. Announcing this new flight, K Vijaya Mohan, President of the Tours and Travel Operators Association of Andhra Pradesh, stated that the service would commence on 10 August 2023.

As per the official statement, the SpiceJet flight will take off from Visakhapatnam at 9:35 pm every day and reach Hyderabad at 10:35 pm. Similarly, the flight would take off from Hyderabad at 7:55 pm and arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport at 9:15 pm.

Alongside this, SpiceJet will also run a one-stop flight between Visakhapatnam and Pune. This daily flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 9:35 pm and reach Pune at 7:20 pm.

