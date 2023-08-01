The speed boat ride at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam has been suspended due to inclement weather. According to reports, the organisers took the decision as the sea is rough in the wake of the low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal. The service will be restored once the weather condition becomes normal. Meanwhile, the low pressure is likely to turn into depression.

Under its influence, rain is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind, ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, is likely during the period. The city experienced continuous rain under the influence of low-pressure last week, throwing life out of gear. The formation of low pressure again is causing concern to the people.

It may be recalled here that a speed boat of the APTDC overturned at Rushikonda Beach on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. When two tourists in the boat and its driver fell into the sea, lifeguards swung into action immediately and rescued them. Fortunately, the two tourists were wearing life jackets when the boat overturned. According to an official of the corporation, the incident occurred when a strong wind hit the boat.

