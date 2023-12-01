The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on 3 and 4 December 2023. The rains in Andhra Pradesh might be due to a low pressure of a winter Cyclone Michaung, developing in the Bay of Bengal. There are possibilities that this low pressure might intensify into a depression, and then a cyclonic storm on 2 December.

There is a high probability for this Cyclone Michaung to touch the Eastern coast of Andhra Pradesh on 3 December. The IMD is yet to forecast the exact direction of the cyclone. According to reports, parts of Chittoor, Tirupati, West Godavari, Krishna and YSR Kadapa districts can experience heavy rainfall on 3 December. Parts of Anantapur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada districts may expect heavy rainfall on 4 December.

IMD Identified that the low pressure formed near the South of Andaman Sea has moved to the northwest direction on Wednesday. The low pressure might deepen as it moves to the Northwest region, causing heavy rainfall across the east coast.

Along with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in some parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra districts, including Visakhapatnam. The rains of Cyclone Michaung are expected to last until 5 December 2023.

