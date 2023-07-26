Rainfall continues to lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Vizag, under the influence of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. On Tuesday, a maximum rainfall of 92.25 mm was recorded in the Silparamam Jathara area, followed by Madhurawada, Yendada, Gajuwaka and Narava in Visakhapatnam. Several low-lying areas were inundated, and rainwater was seen overflowing the roads.

Predicting heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts to several districts. As per the IMD alert, heavy rainfall is likely in Alluri, Nandyal, Kurnool, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts in Andhra Pradesh. Other areas are likely to receive moderate rain.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised the farm labour to stay home and not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, K Purnima, a member of the GVMC standing panel and corporator of the 41st ward in Vizag, has alerted the people in the area on the possibility of flood to the Yerrigedda in the wake of continuous rainfall.

In a statement, she advised residents of the ward, particularly of the low-lying areas to be cautious. She also said there may be an interruption in the power supply, and people should cooperate with the administration.

