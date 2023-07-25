As the steel city of Visakhapatnam has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the continuation of the same weather condition for the next week. According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal and runs through North Andhra and South Odisha. It is likely to turn into low pressure and intensify into a cyclone in the same area by 26 July.

Under the low-pressure influence, moderate to heavy rain is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for one week. In a press note issued on Monday, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar said the districts of Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Eluru would experience heavy to very heavy rain on 25 July, while other areas would receive moderate rainfall.

According to the MD, heavy rain is likely on 26 July as well in ASR, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts, while the other areas in the state would have moderate rain. He advised the people to stay cautious and not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the low-lying areas in several parts of Visakhapatnam were inundated due to rainfall for the past two days. Rainwater was seen overflowing on roads, causing inconvenience to vehicle riders. Rainwater-filled potholes make them breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

