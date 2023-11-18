Pondicherry, a popular tourist destination in South India, is known for its pristine beaches and French colonies. Home to Sri Aurobindo Ashram, the city is also known for its exquisite cafes with breathtaking ambience. These cafes are a great option if you want to experience serenity and amazing local food. A trip to Pondi with your gang is incomplete without visiting the beaches and these cafes. With the growing café culture in Vizag, here are five exquisite cafes in Pondicherry that we would love to share.

Here are five cafes in Pondicherry that we wish we had in Vizag.

Coromandel Cafe

Known for its aesthetic interiors and excellent menu variety ranging from continental to Italian, this café is a tourist favourite. Coromandel Café is highly rated by visitors for both its interiors and food. Situated in the heart of town, this café has both indoor and outdoor seating along with a sit-and-read corner for some quiet time. Some of the popular dishes in this café are Egg Benedict, Jumbo Prawns, Carrot Cake, Pork, Mocktail, and Cheesecake. Additionally, the place also offers some excellent vegan and gluten-free options, making it a great place for all groups to visit.

Location: 8, Romain Rolland Street, White Town

Cafe des Arts

The antique art-inspired café exhibits vintage décor in its luscious outdoor garden seating. The 19th-century building with the famous yellow wall art is known for serving mouthwatering French food. Some of the highly rated foods at Café des Arts are Nutella Pancakes, Banana Nutella Crepe, Baguette Sandwiches, Waffles, French Breakfast, and their strongly brewed Cappuccino. This café is a top choice for unwinding after a long day, with perfect food and ambience.

Location: 10, Suffren Street, White Town

Le Cafe

Le Café, situated right on the seashore, is the perfect spot for you to enjoy your delicious food while watching the gorgeous sunset. What was once a post office on the shore, Le Café was established when a cyclone destroyed the office in 1952. It is an unmissable experience, as the café is located in a serene background, offering scrumptious sandwiches. Their espresso is one to try, along with some other popular dishes like Veggie Delight, Cheese Veg Sandwich, and Mocha Coffee.

Location: 23, Beach Road, White Town

Rendezvous Cafe

The rooftop ambience café with live music and good interiors offers Mangalorean, Goan, and Italian cuisines. They are mostly known for their Honey Chilli Fries, Pork Ribs, Jumbo Prawns, Chocolate Mousse, and Crab. Visitors also love to enjoy a good-cooked medium-rare steak with a glass of red wine in a simple and elegant ambience. The delicacies are freshly prepared with organic and locally sourced ingredients, adding to the richness of the flavour.

Location: 30, Suffren St, White Town

Bread and Chocolate

With a cute and calming ambience, located in the town of Auroville, Bread and Chocolate is known for its delicious coffee, unique desserts, and healthy food options. Popular dishes include French Press Coffee, Chamomile Tea, Fruit Bowl, Apple Tart, Sourdough Bread, and Cinnamon Rolls. The café attracts tourists and visitors with its wooden furniture and bright natural lighting. The café is exclusively vegetarian and vegan, also offering some extraordinary vegan ice creams and different kinds of bread like sourdough and Foccacia.

Location: 6, Marine Street, next to Sri Aurobindo Ashram

Let us know which one of these cafes in Pondicherry you wish you had in Vizag.