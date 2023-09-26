Step into a world where the love for books meets the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. These cafes are more than just places to enjoy a cup of your favourite brew; they are sanctuaries for bookworms and those seeking a quiet corner to read. With cosy nooks, comfortable chairs, and shelves filled with literary wonders, these cafes invite you to lose yourself in the pages of a good book while savouring every sip. Join us as we explore these reading-friendly cafes in Vizag, where the only thing you need to bring is your love for literature.

Here are the perfect cafes in Vizag that offer a peaceful ambience for a reading session.

Bae’s Cappuccino

Bae’s Cappuccino offers a bright, lively, and roomy setting that fosters productivity. It’s the perfect place to have engaging discussions with your literary companions while delving into a novel. Enjoy your reading accompanied by a warm cup of coffee during your visits. The café also provides a delectable snack menu to satisfy your hunger cravings during your reading getaways.

Location: Near 4th Town Police Station, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara

Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro provides a cosy cafe atmosphere, ideal for a book date. Their menu features a variety of wholesome and nutritious options like juices and salads, ensuring you stay energized. It’s the perfect spot for a friendly get-together with friends while enjoying a reading session. In addition to offering a wonderful ambience, you can also engage in leisure activities like playing board games or solving puzzles when you need a break from reading.

Location:Near KKR Gowtham School, Lawsons Bay Colony

Starbucks

Starbucks, a renowned name in the world of coffee, needs no introduction. It’s the haven for coffee enthusiasts and book lovers alike. At Starbucks, you have the freedom to indulge in your favourite book while savouring their delightful cuisine. Simply pick up a book and head to Starbucks, where you can find a cosy corner to immerse yourself in the world of books, whether through a physical book or your Kindle.

Location:1st Lane, Dwaraka Nagar

Brew Buzz

Brew Buzz, located near Rushikonda, is a lively spot featuring a dedicated corner for book enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the world of fiction. It boasts a delectable menu of culinary delights, perfect for savouring during your reading escapades. This cafe is not only an excellent destination for solo readers but also a wonderful place to gather with friends or even make new acquaintances since it occasionally hosts entertaining comedy shows.

Location: Rushikonda

Also read: Street food to try in Vizag to satisfy your monsoon evening cravings

Café Coffee Day

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) is a well-known destination that requires no introduction, providing a welcoming environment for reading. Among its various outlets in the city, the MVP outlet stands out for its spacious layout and convenient location. Treat yourself to a freshly brewed Espresso and enjoy uninterrupted reading with their complimentary Kindle-friendly WiFi. Situated in a bustling area, the lively traffic might affect your focus, but if you’re planning a gathering with friends, this is the place to be for a lovely conversation over a book.

Location:MVP Double Road

The Gallery

At The Gallery, you’ll find a secluded ambience perfect for reading. You have the option to plug in your audiobooks while enjoying a delightful menu that goes beyond just coffee – it includes delicious food as well. This cafe in Visakhapatnam is conducive to work, and it even offers a balcony seating area for those days when you’d like to bask in the sunlight, savouring a cool iced tea while immersed in your favourite book.

Location:Siripuram, Opposite WNS

Let us know which one of these cafes in Vizag you prefer the most when in the mood for a long reading session. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.