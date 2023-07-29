As black clouds take over the vast blue skies of Vizag, the locals, who suffered the wrath of the summer sun for two long months, heaved a sigh of relief. With the temperature gradually lowering in the City of Destiny, the evenings have become enjoyable, restoring the normalcy of nonchalantly sitting by the beach for relaxation. The onset of the monsoon often triggers a craving for the street food delicacies found at the popular spots Vizag. If you are a Vizagite and can relate to this feeling, we are sure you are familiar with the drool-worthy items we mentioned below.

Here are five must-try street food treats in Vizag to satisfy your monsoon cravings.

Roasted Corn

Enjoy delicious roasted corn at Beach Road’s food stalls. The smoky aroma fills the air as vendors expertly grill golden cobs to perfection. Sink your teeth into the sweet and savoury kernels, a beachside treat that will leave you craving more. Don’t miss this delightful snack while taking in the scenic views and cool ocean breeze.

Location: RK Beach Road

Dum Tea

Sip on the aromatic indulgence of Dum Chai at MVP Colony in Vizag. Served hot in clay pots, the rich flavours and soothing aroma create a comforting experience. Whether catching up with friends or enjoying a quiet moment, Dum Chai at MVP promises a delightful and memorable tea time.

Location: MVP Colony

Hot Chaat

Experience the tangy and spicy delight of Hot Chaat at Beach Road in Vizag. Bursting with vibrant flavours, this popular Indian street food offers a mix of crispy puris, potatoes, chutneys, and a burst of chaat masala. Served fresh and hot, it’s a favourite among locals and tourists alike, providing a lip-smacking snack to relish while enjoying the picturesque views of the beach.

Location: RK Beach Road

Momos

Discover a taste of Tibet with scrumptious Momos at the YMCA in Vizag. These delectable dumplings are filled with succulent minced meat or vegetables, perfectly steamed to tender perfection. Bursting with flavours and served with zesty dipping sauces, Momos at YMCA offer a delightful culinary adventure for locals and visitors alike, making it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts in Vizag.

Location: YMCA, RK Beach

Kebabs

Savour the succulent Kababs at the Food Court in Vizag. Grilled to perfection, these mouthwatering delights are a carnivore’s paradise, featuring a variety of marinated meats and vegetables. The enticing aroma and flavourful spices will enthral your taste buds, making it a delightful culinary experience. Whether as a quick snack or a fulfilling meal, the Kababs at the Food Court are a must-try for all food lovers in Vizag.

Location: Food Court, Jail Road.

