On 25 March 2024, the quick and efficient response of lifeguards led to the successful rescue of four young men who were at risk of drowning. The incident occurred on Monday, during the Holi 2024 festivities, at two separate locations – RK Beach and Appikonda Beach in Vizag.

The lifeguards, under the management of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), demonstrated exceptional alertness and skill.

At RK Beach, lifeguards Harish, Naveen, Aravind, Achchanna, and Kishore heroically saved Kaushik, a student from Sri Chaitanya College, and Bashir from Narayana College – both hailing from Railway New Colony. Meanwhile, at Appikonda Beach, lifeguards Venkatesh, Tatarao, and Lokesh Kumar rescued Sunny Kumar and Gol Kumar from Gajuwaka. These youths, while enjoying a swim, had found themselves in trouble in the water.

The stationed lifeguards are reportedly capable of swimming up to three kilometres from the shore and back in a single attempt, although most incidents occur within 100 meters of the shore.

The GVMC oversees the lifeguards and their remuneration. Lifeguards are stationed at their assigned posts from 6 am to 7 pm, ready to respond to emergency alerts from the police and GVMC’s Command Control team. Currently, 42 lifeguards are stationed at various points including Bheemunipatnam, IT Junction, Sagar Nagar, Radisson Blu, Appughar, Jodugullapalem, RK Beach, Coastal Battery, Appikonda, and Yarada beaches. GVMC has also deployed lifeguards at Mudasarlova and Meghadrigedda reser

In an official press release regarding the incidents that occurred on Holi 2024 in Vizag, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma stated, “Our lifeguards promptly performed CPR on the rescued individuals and ensured their immediate transfer to King George Hospital (KGH) for further medical attention.”

In light of the possibility of an incident like this, the GVMC has strategically stationed 42 lifeguards across the beaches of Vizag to enhance safety measures amidst the recent increase in beach visitors. Commissioner Verma has urged all beachgoers to exercise responsible behaviour and refrain from venturing into deeper waters.

