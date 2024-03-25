The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam is mourning the loss of Beacon, a 12-year-old male giraffe, who passed away on the midnight of 24 March 2024 (Sunday). Beacon the giraffe, who was homed at the Vizag Zoo after being brought from from Negera Zoo in Malaysia in 2013, faced death due to cardio-pulmonary failure, as per the post-mortem report submitted by the zoo’s veterinary assistant surgeon. This condition refers to the failure of both the heart and the lungs, resulting in a stoppage in the body’s circulation and ventilation.

Beacon had been under continuous treatment for the past year, with regular diagnostic testing, specific treatments, and consultations with experts in the field. Despite these efforts and consultations with many national and international expert wildlife veterinarians, Beacon’s health had been deteriorating over the past two months. The average lifespan of a giraffe in most Indian zoos is around 15-17 years.

In light of Beacon’s death, the zoo has submitted proposals to higher authorities to bring two giraffes from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. The zoo is hopeful to receive permission soon.

In 2013, three giraffes were transported from Malaysia to Visakhapatnam. Tragically, one giraffe died en route after breaking its neck. The surviving pair, including Beacon and a female giraffe named May, had been entertaining visitors since their arrival. However, 10-year-old May passed away on 17 May 2023 after receiving treatment for chronic metritis and pneumonia for three months. At the time of May’s passing, it had been remarked by the Vizag zoo officials that a giraffe can usually have a lifespan of 20-25 years on average before death, although that number is considerably reduced within the boundaries of Indian zoological parks. With Beacon’s recent passing, the Vizag zoo is now without any giraffes.

Currently, the IGZP is a large category zoo recognized by the Central Zoo Authority, and it houses 843 animals like mammals, carnivores, lesser carnivores, canids, ungulates, reptiles, birds and butterflies belonging to 123 species in a natural ambience. So far, the giraffes, zebras, rhinosaurus, and ring tailed lemur were among the topmost and rarest attractions at the zoo. Additonally, this place is also home to many free-ranging animals and birds owing to its existence in a forest area close to Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.

