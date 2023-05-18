On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, a 10-year-old female giraffe, May, died at the Vizag Zoo due to chronic metritis and pneumonia. As per the zoo officials, the deceased animal had been undergoing treatment for the same for the past three months.

The zoo officials consulted several wildlife experts to save the giraffe’s life, expressed the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) curator Nandini Salaria IFS. Nevertheless, May’s health gradually worsened, leading to her death on Wednesday. It may be noted that the average lifespan of a giraffe is between 20-25 years. IGZP’s veterinary assistant surgeon conducted the post-mortem and submitted a report citing the reasons for the death.

The zoo officials mentioned that May was brought to IZGP from the Negara Zoo 10 years ago in 2013 when it was a 4-month-old calf. Earlier this month, on 8 May 2023, a white tiger named Kumari died at the Vizag Zoo, just a10 days before the death of the giraffe. Kumari was 19 at the time of her death and had been a part of the zoo since 2007 when she was brought in from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The demise of a zebra was also reported a few weeks ago.

