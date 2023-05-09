Tragic news hit the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on May 8, 2023, as the zoo announced the passing of one of its beloved residents, a white tiger named Kumari. White tiger Kumari was 19 years old at the time of her death and had been a part of the zoo since 2007 when she was brought in from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Kumari was born in 2004 and spent 16 years of her life at the Visakhapatnam Zoo, during which time she gave birth to a total of nine white tiger cubs. She was a much-loved member of the zoo community and had a special place in the hearts of visitors and staff alike.

Sadly, the cause of Kumari’s death was identified as Multi-Organ failure caused by senility, as per the postmortem report submitted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. While the average lifespan of a tiger in the wild is around 12-14 years, Kumari was able to live to the age of 19 years under the care of the zoo staff.

The loss of Kumari has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, and her legacy as a wonderful mother and a much-loved resident of the zoo will not be forgotten. The zoo officials have expressed their condolences to all those who loved the Kumari and promised to continue their efforts to provide the best possible care for all of their animal residents.

