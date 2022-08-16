Lioness Lalitha of the Visakhapatnam Zoo (IGZP) died today, 16 August 2022 during the early hours at the Animal Rescue Center (ARC), Visakhapatnam.

According to the IGZP Zoo curator, Nandini Salaria, Lalitha who was aged about 21 years, was rescued from a Kolkata circus back in 2022 when she was 5 months old. The reason for her death has been ascertained as multi-organ failure caused due to senility.

Lalitha who was kept under prompt treatment for several days did not show any improvement according to a press release by the IGZP. The postmortem was conducted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam, who confirmed the same cause of death.

The average life span of an Asiatic lion in the wild is about 16 to 18 years, and hence, the zoo officials regard that the lion has died due to the problems that come with old age.

The Visakhapatnam Zoo has recently celebrated World Lion Day on 10 August 2022. Several activities involving young students were conducted by the zoo authority. The keeper of lions at the zoo explained many interesting facts about lions, their daily routine, eating habits, ad much more on the occasion.

