On the 22nd Formation Day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Director General, Abhay Bakre, emphasized the instrumental role that Visakhapatnam is set to play in Mission LiFE (Life Style for Environment), consequently becoming a leader in combatting climate change and promoting sustainability. Acknowledging the pressing environmental challenges, the city is championing “mindful consumption and energy efficiency”, perfectly aligned with LiFE’s core goals, he said.

Mission LiFE is a public movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26, to mobilize individuals to become ‘Pro-Planet People’. It is a mass movement geared towards encouraging the cultivation of an eco-conscious lifestyle, focused on mindful utilisation of resources, among the people.

With its bustling port and burgeoning industrial sector, Visakhapatnam provides a unique canvas to showcase LiFE’s positive impact on urban development. Vizag has been involved in the mission and its incentives for a while now. Last year, the Indian Navy embraced it by hosting a ‘Back to Basics’ series of interactive LiFE sessions and runs. Similarly, the Vizag zoo also conducted various activities in 2023 to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation for visitors. Earlier in January, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) had expressed their support for the mission, launching a poster and its initiatives across the city.

According to him, Mission LiFE unfolds in three distinct phases: the first focuses on individual behavior change, encouraging eco-friendly practices in daily life; the second anticipates a shift in large-scale demand, influencing industries to adopt sustainable consumption patterns; and the third aims to trigger policy changes for sustainable production and consumption.

With NITI Aayog having designated Visakhapatnam as a growth hub city in 2023, the city has been making remarkable strides in energy efficiency. Alongside Visakhapatnam, BEE is also directing its efforts toward major cities like Vijayawada, Kakinada, Kurnool, Tirupati, and others in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, to propel Mission LiFE forward.

