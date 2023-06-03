On the occasion of World Environment Day, the civic body, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is set to launch the Eco-Vizag campaign in a bid to cleanse the city. It may be recalled here that the GVMC enforced a ban on single-use plastics last year on the same occasion. This year, the campaign will be launched on a high note on the RK Beach road on 5 June 2023.

According to GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS, the Eco-Vizag campaign will lay focus on five crucial aspects to maintain ecological balance- eco-cleaning, greenery, water conservation, plastic ban, and pollution reduction. Alongside running awareness campaigns, this initiative will also direct efforts towards stringent actions like imposing fines, conducting beach clean-ups, and much more.

GVMC will further enforce an eco-friendly living amongst the citizens by creating awareness about open dumping, rainwater harvesting, increasing the green cover etc. The civic body commissioner further stated that plantation, beach cleaning, and rainwater harvesting techniques would be implemented on an extensive scale as a part of this initiative.

Additionally, teams would be formed to conduct surprise checks on commercial establishments and keep a check on the level of implementation of the programme. Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh and District In-Charge Vidadala Rajini are expected to be present at the launch of the Eco-Vizag campaign on World Environment Day.

