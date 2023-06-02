Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath formally launched the First Day First Show services introduced by AP State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday, 2 June 2023. Speaking on the occasion, the minister sought cooperation from the industry and people for the success of the programme.

Hailing the concept, Minister Amarnath said the first-day first-show concept would benefit over nine lakh subscribers of Fibernet in AP. Many makers of small-budget movies are unable to release their films because of big-ticket movies that occupy several theatres, leaving no room for small films, he observed. “Almost all 12,000 theatres in the State are under the control of four persons and small producers are finding it difficult to get their films released,” he pointed out.

In tune with the aim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide net facilities to all villages, efforts were on to expand the network. Speaking earlier, APSFL Chairman Gowtham Reddy said the concept was designed keeping in view the idea to take everything, including entertainment, to the doorstep of the people. Making it clear that it was a parallel platform to theatres, he also allayed the piracy fears.

To watch the movie under the programme, the subscribers have to pay Rs 99, which would be valid for 24 hours. Stating that 8,000 village panchayats out of 11,000 have the Fibrenet facility, Gowtham Reddy said the network would be expanded in the coming days. He described the concept as a boon for the small producers.

Nireekshana was streamed as the first film after the launch of the service.

Producer C Kalyan, Gajuwaka MLA Nagireddy and others attended the inaugural programme.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.