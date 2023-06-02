Telugu movies are true emotions for a Tollywood fan. As we enter into a new month, a bunch of exciting releases are awaiting your presence in the theatres. The joy of watching movies and whistling in the theatres is understood only by a true cinephile at heart. Here’s a list of some of the most-awaited Telugu releasing movies at the theatres in June that you cannot miss watching on the big screens. Book your tickets ASAP and do not miss out on these promising releases.

Here are the Telugu movies releasing in theatres this June.

Nenu Student Sir

Bellamkonda Ganesh is all set to enthral us with his second movie Nenu Student Sir. It’s an action thriller movie written by Krishna Chaitanya, and directed by Rakesh Uppalapati. The story revolves around the protagonist who struggles to buy iPhone. But an unappealing turn of events takes place when his iPhone gets stolen. Bellamkonda Ganesh, Avantika Dasani, Samuthirakani and Sunil are seen in the lead roles.

Release Date: 2 June

Pareshan

Pareshan is a movie that sheds light on the troubles that arise between friends, family and couples. The movie is written and directed by Rupak Ronaldson. It stars Thiruveer, Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala. Pareshan is all about how you get irritated when your relationship with friends, family or your lover gets disturbed. What steps do you take to fix everything or ruin it for the worse?

Release Date: 2 June

Ahimsa

Ahimsa, as it is self-explanatory, talks about non-violence. The story is about a man who follows Gandhi preaching’s of non-violence. How will he deal with the various problems he faces while seeking justice for his family? The movie is directed by Teja and features Abhiram Daggubati, Geethika Tiwary, Rajat Bedi, and Sadha in lead roles. Other popular actors like Kamal Kamaraju, Devi Prasad, Bindu Chandrmouli, and Sameer Goswami are seen in Ahimsa.

Release Date: 2 June

Vimanam

Vimanam is a story of a boy who dreams of boarding a plane at least in his life and how his father strives to make it true. The film is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala. The movie features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhruvan Varma, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, and Mottai Rajendran.

Release Date: 9 June

Adipurush

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki. The film shows Shri Ram’s exile and their voyage to the island of Lanka with Vanar Sena to rescue his wife Janaki. The screenplay and the direction of the movie are handled by Om Raut. The cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal.

Release Date: 16 June

Spy

Many unsolved and unresolved issues in India are being brought to the limelight on the silver screen through movies these days. Spy is one such movie that talks about the mystery of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s death. The film is written by Anirudh Krishna Murthy and K Raja Shekhar Reddy, and directed by Garry Bh. The film features Nikhil Siddharth, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles.

Release Date: 29 June

Let us know which one of these Telugu movies releasing in theatres in June you are waiting for the most.