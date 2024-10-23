Fondly called as ‘darling’ in Tollywood, he is now one of the most sought-after heroes in South India, after delivering back-to-back blockbusters which grossed the most at the box office worldwide. The Rebel Star Prabhas celebrates his 45th birthday this year.

Prabhas, the 6 feet 2-inch hero, is on cloud nine after his pan-India movie Kalki crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark and created many a record at the box office. The other Telugu films which achieved the rare record are Bahubali 2 and RRR.

With his unique performance in Bahubali 1: The Beginning, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Salar and Kalki, the hero has endeared himself to all sections across the globe and joined the list of top-grossing heroes in India.

Till the release of Bahubali 1, he was one among other heroes and the huge success of the big-budget movie took him to dizzy heights making him a pan-India star.

With its sequel Bahubali 2 too making whopping collections at the box office and becoming the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark, big producers have started lining up for the dates of the crazy hero.

Notwithstanding the duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush that followed Bahubali 2, Prabhas continues to be on the top and he was back with a bang with two consecutive industry hits (Salar and Kalki).

The seven-time Filmfare award winner, the actor, also called a rebel star, was honoured with Nandi in 2014 for his splendid performance in Mirchi. Besides, this ‘darling’ has several awards in his kitty like the CineMaa award, the South Indian International Movie award and the International Iconic award.

Son of actor Krishnam Raju’s brother Uppalapati Suryanarayana Raju, the pan-India star made his debut as a hero in the film Easwar in 2002.

While the movie got an average talk, the third flick Varsham, packed with romance and action, gave him the break to establish himself as a hero.

Donning different roles in the movies that followed like Chatrapati, Bujjigadu, Darling, Mr Perfect, Mirchi, Bahubali: The Beginning, Bahubali: The Conclusion, Salar and Kalki 2898, he made his mark in the glamour world getting global recognition.

Born on 23 October 1979, this bachelor actor, Prabhas, is celebrating his 45th birthday, his fans go frenzy at the theatres where their darling’s movies have been re-released to mark the occasion.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu