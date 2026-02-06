Prabhas to feature solo on Japan’s leading magazine

Prabhas, who has a huge fan following across the world, is all set to create history, as he will be the first Indian actor to appear solo on the back cover of Anan, Japan’s leading women’s magazine.

To be released on 10 February, the coming issue of the magazine is publishing a cover story on the growing popularity of Prabhas in Japan.

After the blockbuster Bahubali, Prabhas became the ‘darling’ of the cinegoers in Japan, and his movies are well received in the country.

