IRCTC retiring rooms Vizianagaram open at railway station

The operation of the newly developed dormitory and retiring room facility at Vizianagaram (VZM) Railway Station has been entrusted to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The initiative has been taken to ensure professional management, improved service quality, and a better overall experience for railway passengers, according to Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra.

The DRM told the media on February 6 that the IRCTC dormitory and retiring room facility at VZM station was designed exclusively for bona fide railway passengers.

“Only passengers holding a confirmed PNR are eligible to avail these facilities,” he said.

Bookings can be made online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC website, ensuring transparency, ease of access, and digital convenience.

To cater to the varied requirements of passengers, three categories of accommodation have been provided with flexible and affordable tariff options:

Suite rooms tariff starts from Rs 800 for three hours and go up to Rs 3,500 for 48 hours.

Deluxe double bed AC rooms tariff ranges from Rs 550 for three hours to Rs 3,000 for 48 hours.

Tariff for a dormitory equipped with 13 single beds starts from Rs 300 for three hours and goes up to Rs. 1,400 for 48 hours.

