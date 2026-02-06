ACB Court Visakhapatnam Sends Retired Tahsildar to Jail in Bribery Case

On Thursday, February 5, the special judge of the Anti-Corruption Bureau or the ACB court in Visakhapatnam sentenced a retired revenue officer to three years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 after finding him guilty of accepting a bribe to issue pattadar passbooks to two persons.

The convicted officer was identified as Sunkesula Siddaiah, who served as the Tahsildar of Bheemili in Vizag in 2015. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials stated that Siddaiah was caught in his office on February 9, 2015, accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from Surala Venkata Rao and his brother. The bribe was offered in return for the issuance of a pattadar passbook in their names, covering approximately 0.33 acres of land.

The ACB filed a charge sheet, after investigation, before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Visakhapatnam in 2026. The trial for the case began in 2025.

Following the trial, the court convicted Sunkesula Siddaiah and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Siddaiah had retired from service upon attaining the age of superannuation long before the trial concluded.

