ACB raids: PR retired SE arrested

The ACB officials, who conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of K. Srinivasa Rao, retired SE of the Panchayat Raj Department, in five places, including Visakhapatnam, Saluru, and Hyderabad, on 4 January, arrested him in the night.

According to reports, the authorities seized key documents related to his properties, gold, silver, and cash.

Srinivasa Rao joined the PR Development as an assistant engineer in 1990 and worked in different places in the combined Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Later, he was promoted to the post of SE. He retired in December 2025.

