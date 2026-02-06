International Fleet Review: VMRDA Boosts Tourist Spots in Vizag

To make the tourist spots under its purview more attractive in view of the naval events of International Fleet Review and MILAN, being held in Vizag on February 18 and 19, the VMRDA has taken up greenery and repair works.

Keen on completion of the works in the time stipulated, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal and Commissioner Tej Bharat took stock of the progress of the works on 5 February.

In tune with the suggestions made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, measures were being taken to ensure a grand success of the prestigious events, said Pranav Gopal.

He instructed the officials to keep dustbins everywhere and give top priority to cleanliness.

Tej Bharat said greenery should be given more focus. He advised the officials of various wings to work in coordination.

The Chairman and the Commissioner, accompanied by officials, inspected the ongoing works at the Kursura Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier, UH3H Helicopter Museum, and TU-142 Warplane Museum.

They also inspected the development works on Kailasagiri and at Tenneti Park.

Also read: Vizag set to host INS Vikrant at International Fleet Review 2026

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.