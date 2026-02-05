The International Fleet Review 2026 will mark the presence of India’s first domestically built warship, INS Vikrant. The warship will be present from February 18, along with the navies of other friendly foreign countries.

INS Vikrant derives its name from the Sanskrit term “Vikrant,” which translates to “fearless.

The warship, built in Cochin, played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, as it was deployed in the Arabian Sea by the Indian Navy, compelling the Pakistan Navy to withdraw its offensive and seek an urgent ceasefire.

INS Sumedha has been assigned the carrier vessel for President Droupadi Murmu for the ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu, as the Supreme Commander of all the Forces, will participate in the International Fleet Review on February 18.

