Security measures finalised for MILAN, IFR, IONS in Visakhapatnam

In view of the prestigious three events, IFR, MILAN, and IONS-Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam city from February 14 to 25, a meeting was conducted at the city conference hall by Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, along with representatives from all concerned departments.

In this meeting, attended by senior city police officers, Navy officials, Bureau of Immigration officials, Airport and Seaport officials, CISF officials, Fisheries department officials, Railway Police officials, Fire Department officials, City Traffic officials, ADCPs, ACPs, and concerned CIs, the Police Commissioner discussed the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the IFR, MILAN, and IONS-Conclave of Chiefs events through coordination among all departments and issued several directives.

The meeting centred on discussions of immigration, police security measures, overall safety, event venues, parking arrangements, designated no-drone zones, the arrival and departure of representatives from various countries, visits by dignitaries, significant events, VIPs, VIP routes, and other pertinent issues. A comprehensive plan of action was developed in response to these topics, ahead of the naval events, IFR, MILAN, and IONS-Conclave of Chiefs, that are scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam.

