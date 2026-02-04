Vizag Steel Plant comeback draws praise from CM Naidu

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has made a remarkable comeback after years of strained financial growth. On Tuesday, January 3, CM Chandrababu Naidu reviewed and appreciated the remarkable growth the Vizag Steel Plant has shown.

The Vizag Steel Plant achieved an impressive profit of Rs 54 crores in January 2026. Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in hot metal production. Compared to the previous 9,215 tonnes per day, the steel plant’s three blast furnaces are now operating at full capacity, producing 19,401 tonnes per day.

The review was conducted by Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu in the presence of Union Steel Ministry Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, Vizag Steel Plant CMD Manish Raj Gupta, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and several senior officials.

CMD Manish Raj Gupta said that the improved turnout was due to the support from the government and also mentioned that a sum of Rs 11,440 crore provided by the Centre for assistance also played a key role in stabilising the plant, along with other relief measures in taxes, electricity dues, and water supply from the State Government.

Following this briefing, CM Naidu responded, urging the officials to build new policies to ensure further growth and improvement. He highlighted the significant contributions of the workers, management, and employees. Smooth collaboration between the governments was also needed to achieve this important milestone.

The plant is currently operating at an impressive 94% capacity utilisation, a remarkable increase from just 45% during the 2024-25 period. CM Naidu has pledged the State Government’s full support for the Steel Plant.

