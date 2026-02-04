International Fleet Review: GVMC Steps Up Beach Beautification

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has directed the corporation officials to beautify the Beach Road as many delegates from India and abroad will visit the city for the International Fleet Review (IFR).

Ketan Garg, who inspected the RK Beach and surrounding areas along with officials, to review the ongoing works for the International Fleet Review, instructed the public health officials to ensure cleanliness on the beach road and at the beach.

“Ensure removal of waste regularly using beach cleaning machines by conducting daily supervision of night sanitation work,” he told the officials.

The GVMC engineering and horticulture officials were instructed to continuously monitor and take appropriate action to ensure that all electric lights and solar lamps were fully functional. They were also directed to repair and paint the footpaths, complete the road markings, and beautify the medians by keeping them free of waste. The officials from the engineering, town planning, and public health departments were instructed to complete the ongoing works immediately.

Stating that IFR delegates would visit the Visakhapatnam Museum, Ketan Garg said necessary arrangements should be made and the museum be made attractive.

