Union Budget Andhra Pradesh: Major Boost to Infra & Jobs

From the hi-tech AI hubs in Visakhapatnam to the traditional handlooms of Dharmavaram, the Union budget will reach every household in Andhra Pradesh, according to P V N Madhav, president of the BJP State unit.

Speaking at a meet on Union Budget held in Visakhapatnam on 3 February, Madhav said:” The Central government is providing massive direct support to Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure by allocating Rs 1,128.91 crore for the development of Amaravati, Rs 432.09 crore for integrated urban development in the capital region, Rs 500.99 crore for rural roads, Rs. 800 crore for urban water supply and sewage management, and Rs 350 crore for the reconstruction of roads and bridges.”

In a show of commitment to the State’s water security, the Union government allocated Rs 3,320 crore in the budget to bring the water storage to the minimum level (41.15 metres) as per the revised estimates of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

The Union government approved ‘Rare Earth Corridors’ for the mineral-rich State to support mining and manufacturing of key raw materials, he said adding this would position the State as a key partner in generating high-level industrial jobs.

Observing that tourism got a big push, Madhav said “with eco-friendly trekking trails in the Araku Valley and special programmes like bird watching at Pulicat Lake, Andhra Pradesh is being made a world-class destination for nature-based travel.”

Five iconic tourist destinations in the eastern states, including Andhra Pradesh, would be developed through the ‘Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor’. As many as 4,000 electric buses have been allocated to the State to improve regional transport facilities.

Three strategic high-speed rail corridors have been announced for the State in this budget.

The Government has exempted deep sea fishing in the Special Economic Zone of India from duties and recognised fish imports in foreign ports as exports. This would reduce the costs and increase profits of fishing vessels from Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The expansion of Google AI Hub in Visakhapatnam would be made with tax exemption till 2047 for global cloud service providers using Indian data centres. This long-term economic stimulus would make Andhra Pradesh a global destination for digital infrastructure, he pointed out.

He further said under the Central government’s programmes, AYUSH infrastructure, certification laboratories and wellness centres would be expanded in Andhra Pradesh. This would make the State a regional hub for employment generation in the fields of traditional medicine and holistic healthcare, said Madhav.

The budget ensures that every region of Andhra Pradesh develops in a balanced manner.

