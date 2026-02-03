Binge-watch better: Snacks that pair perfectly with OTT nights

In today’s world, binge-watching isn’t just a habit; it’s a lifestyle. Whether it’s with friends, family, or solo (arguably the best way), we’ve all pulled at least one all-nighter to finish a season in one go or revisit comfort favourites after a long week. And if there’s one golden rule every serial streamer lives by, it’s this: grab your cosiest blanket, stock up on snacks that could feed an army, and only then press play.

Here is a list of mood-based snacks that won’t distract you from subtitles :

1. Loaded Nachos

Known as one of the most-loved and best-selling snacks at PVR theatres, this loaded, flavourful treat is packed with textures and taste. Crispy, seasoned nachos are layered with finely chopped onions, capsicum, tomatoes, and sweet corn and topped with melted cheese. Those who enjoy an extra kick can add more sauces and seasonings, along with salsa, cheese dips, or mayonnaise, to enhance the flavour. Pair it with a lemonade or soda of your choice for an added punch.

Where to find: Upland Bistro and Flying Spaghetti Monster

2. Crispy Popcorn Style Munchies

While OG popcorn will always hold a special place in our hearts, there are times we all feel like switching things up. Munchies like paneer popcorn, chicken popcorn, and tofu popcorn offer the much-needed twist while keeping the movie-night vibe intact. Those with a sweet tooth can opt for caramel popcorn, pairing it with beverages like iced coffee. To make it more filling, add seasoned fried peanuts for an extra crunch.

Where to find: Pawffe

3. Bhel Puri

Spicy, fresh bhel puri, a classic old movie, and the company of your inner circle, what else do you need? This makes for the perfect snack during gatherings. Take it a notch higher by pairing it with refreshing drinks like jal jeera or aam panna.

Where to find: Sweet India

4. Tacos and Quesadillas

Mexican favourites like tacos and quesadillas make for flavour-packed binge snacks. In tacos, flavourful sauces are spread over corn or wheat tortillas, topped with layers of leafy greens, lentil-based or non-vegetarian gravies, and finished with fresh raw veggies. For an extra kick, pair them with salsa sauce. Add brownie bites and your favourite soft drink to turn it into a filling meal.

Quesadillas, on the other hand, are corn flour tortillas folded in half and filled with cheese, sauces, spices, vegetables, and meat, then grilled until perfectly crisp.

Where to find: Dominos and Taco Bell

5. Shawarma

A fresh naan is tossed, then generously slathered with mayo and sauces, followed by layers of meat, veggies, and cheese before it is rolled up tight, like a newborn baby. Served with dips such as hummus, salsa, or mint sauce, shawarmas make for a satisfying binge snack. They pair just as well with veg or non-veg kebabs and a side of crispy French fries.

Where to find: The Shawarma Company

While OG favourites like classic popcorn, pizza, burgers, and biryani continue to reign supreme during movie marathons and binge nights, there’s always room to switch things up. This curated lineup brings together a fresh range of binge-worthy bites that are just as comforting, equally indulgent, and perfect for long binge-watch sessions. Whether you’re settling in for a late-night movie spree or an all-day binge, these snacks will satisfy your cravings and your binge-watch sessions deliciously uninterrupted.

