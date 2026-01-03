Nostalgic Indian snacks every ’90s & early 2000s kid misses

At times, food brands release snacks that not only satisfy our food cravings but also become cherished memories. Some snacks were launched in the Indian market in the late 1990s and early 2000s that came with intriguing, colourful, musical ads, sparkly aesthetics, with our favourite actors or dancing happy children. The advertisements weren’t just simple ads; they were sparkling masterpieces that became our driving force to purchase. The discontinuation of these nostalgic snacks, without an explanation, hurts the regular consumer and leaves an irreparable void. Here is a list of discontinued snacks that still bring nostalgia, and some of which we still crave:

1. Kurkure Hyderabadi Hungama

This spicy, tangy snack that came in brown Kurkure packaging was hands-down one of Kurkure’s most loved flavours and was discontinued years ago. Despite being one of the most loved flavours, the brand discontinued it in the early 2010s. Since then, several petitions have surfaced online demanding the comeback of this flavour. Some of these petitions are still active on the internet.

2. Pepsi Blue

This aquatic blue beverage, launched by the multinational food and beverages giant PepsiCo, was launched in 2003. It was strategically timed with the Cricket World Cup, in hopes that it would perform well given its colour. The drink, unfortunately, was a flop due to its overly sweet, artificial-tasting berry flavour and its repelling bright colour.

3. Cadbury Bytes

This was not just a snack; it was an emotion. This sweet, crunchy snack was a treat in itself. Cadbury launched this delightful chocolatey goodness, which was loved by all and deeply missed even today.

4. Cheetos Tangy Loops

Cheetos had launched a crunchy snack in the form of loops in the early 2000s, which were discontinued in the early 2010s. These tomato-flavoured rings were a favourite among younger kids who had fun putting the rings on their fingers, pretending they were real rings.

5. Mentos Marbles

These chewy, colourful fruit-flavoured marbles were not just loved for their shiny marble-like appearance but also for the free glittery stickers and tattoos they came with. The butterfly and fairy-themed stickers ended up on our book covers, cupboards, and cycles.

While some of these snacks have alternative and dupes, it’s still safe to say that nothing will ever replace them. Favourite or not, these snacks definitely bring back nostalgia from an era we all still long for. The discontinuation of these snacks definitely felt like the “End of an Era, especially with super popular snacks like Cadbury Bytes and Kurkures Hyderabadi Hungama.