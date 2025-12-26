Winter comfort foods that you simply cant miss.

Imagine it’s chilling cold out there, and suddenly a bowl of steaming hot food appears in front of you. Happiness in the winter season is seeing white steam rise out of delicious-smelling food and feeling the warm sensation after holding a hot plate of food with your cold hands. Here is a list of nostalgic winter comfort foods to set the right mood for winter:

1. Pappu Annam with Potato Fry

Known for being one of the most nostalgic and evergreen winter comfort foods across India, served with a side of spicy potato fry, rice crackers, papad, and pickle, this dish varies from region to region, with every state having its own tadka, while the base remains the same. This affordable food option is easy and quick to make.

Where to find: Maa Nethi Vindu, Aha Yemi Ruchulu, Vijaywada Ruchulu

2. Rasam Rice with Fish fry

For generations, rasam has been the ultimate comfort food for South Indians. Soft, steaming hot, fluffy rice is mixed with a light, watery, sweet, and tangy rasam made from tamarind pulp, tomato, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and other ingredients. This healthy, light, and hearty meal tastes top-notch when paired with a spicy fish fry that is crispy on the outside and juicy and soft on the inside.

Where to find: Godavari Restaurant, Zeeshan Restaurant, The Jas Hotel

3. Aloo Parantha

A spicy, seasoned, and flavourful filling is stuffed into soft dough and cooked to perfection. A cube of butter then glides over the steaming hot paratha, melting instantly and resulting in a warm, buttery, and flavourful dish, perfectly paired with green chutney, raita, or plain curd.

Where to find: Masaledar Desi Rasoi, Amritsari Haveli, Aloo Paratha Centre.

4. Gajar Ka Halwa

This OG winter dessert is something no one misses out on during the chilly season. This iconic dish is made from grated red carrots simmered in milk for hours, combined with sugar or jaggery, elaichi, dry fruits, and various other ingredients. This rich and indulgent dessert is also served with a topping of gold or silver varak, crushed pistachios, and fresh pink rose petals.

Where to find: Sweet India, Delhi Diner in Hotel Rockdale, Dayaram Sweets

5. Bajra roti with Sarson ka Saag

Bajre ki roti, which translates to pearl millet roti and Sarson ka saag, which translates to mustard green curry, is a celebratory dish eaten to celebrate the harvest season. This dish is also common in winter weddings across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and is gaining popularity in Vizag too for its deliciousness and health benefits.

Where to find: Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Amritsari Haveli, Masaledar Desi Rasoi.

These winter comfort foods are more than just food; they are an emotion and are capable of reminding us of home. One bite of these simple, healthy, and mouth-watering dishes is enough to make us feel at home and bring back memories of people and the loving hands that first fed us these wholesome, comforting meals.